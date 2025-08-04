 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19474959
Update notes via Steam Community

  • 🕵️‍♂️ Karma room properly hidden: Fixed a bug that caused the Karma room to show up without triggering the Easter egg. Not anymore, sneaky one. 😏

  • 💥 Story death crash fixed: The game no longer crashes when dying in the story or Karma room. You'll now be sent back to the main menu with dignity.

  • 🧹 Delete now wipes Karma too: Resetting story progress now also clears the Karma trigger from the INI. Fresh starts for clean conscience!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3752771
