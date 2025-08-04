Bug Fixes



- Curse of Quicktime no longer stacks minigames

- You can no longer break the game by transitioning between screens when a minigame starts

- Rebirthing on rebirth 4 no longer softlocks you



Additions



- New Curses

- Curse Picker and Rebirth Requirement Chooser Post Rebirth 5

- New Cutscene after Rebirth 3



and some other stuff i definitely missed