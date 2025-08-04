Bug Fixes
- Curse of Quicktime no longer stacks minigames
- You can no longer break the game by transitioning between screens when a minigame starts
- Rebirthing on rebirth 4 no longer softlocks you
Additions
- New Curses
- Curse Picker and Rebirth Requirement Chooser Post Rebirth 5
- New Cutscene after Rebirth 3
and some other stuff i definitely missed
Pre-release 00.03.05
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update