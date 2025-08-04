 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19474910 Edited 4 August 2025 – 21:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Bug Fixes

- Curse of Quicktime no longer stacks minigames
- You can no longer break the game by transitioning between screens when a minigame starts
- Rebirthing on rebirth 4 no longer softlocks you

Additions

- New Curses
- Curse Picker and Rebirth Requirement Chooser Post Rebirth 5
- New Cutscene after Rebirth 3

and some other stuff i definitely missed

