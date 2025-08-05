 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19474900 Edited 5 August 2025 – 19:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Here we are again. Changing the font also changed the little "next" arrow on the description dialogs to a purple square. But only if there is no background present, which is why I didn't see it up until now. I'm going to go make children's books or something. Those can't get bugs, right?

Right??

Also since I'm here, I updated the whole underlying Unity Engine, because why not. I also made Coffee work better, because I keep seeing people use it and not even realize that coffee does something, which is a pretty big sign. If you are running around postgame, this should help you quite a bit.

Changelog:

  • Coffee makes you run faster now.
  • Fixed description text sometimes showing a little purple box
  • Updated to Unity 2022, which should fix some graphical and fps issues.
  • Fixed Joxxi scene post Librarian teleport not playing
  • Fixed music transitions sometimes not synching
  • Player can now access the inventory during the final fight with touch controls
  • Fixed a missing texture in a cutscene
  • Fixed several missing texts in localization and custom dialogs

