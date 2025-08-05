Coffee makes you run faster now.



Fixed description text sometimes showing a little purple box



Updated to Unity 2022, which should fix some graphical and fps issues.



Fixed Joxxi scene post Librarian teleport not playing



Fixed music transitions sometimes not synching



Player can now access the inventory during the final fight with touch controls



Fixed a missing texture in a cutscene



Fixed several missing texts in localization and custom dialogs



Here we are again. Changing the font also changed the little "next" arrow on the description dialogs to a purple square. But only if there is no background present, which is why I didn't see it up until now. I'm going to go make children's books or something. Those can't get bugs, right?Right??Also since I'm here, I updated the whole underlying Unity Engine, because why not. I also made Coffee work better, because I keep seeing people use it and not even realize that coffee does something, which is a pretty big sign. If you are running around postgame, this should help you quite a bit.Changelog: