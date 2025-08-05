Right??
Also since I'm here, I updated the whole underlying Unity Engine, because why not. I also made Coffee work better, because I keep seeing people use it and not even realize that coffee does something, which is a pretty big sign. If you are running around postgame, this should help you quite a bit.
Changelog:
- Coffee makes you run faster now.
- Fixed description text sometimes showing a little purple box
- Updated to Unity 2022, which should fix some graphical and fps issues.
- Fixed Joxxi scene post Librarian teleport not playing
- Fixed music transitions sometimes not synching
- Player can now access the inventory during the final fight with touch controls
- Fixed a missing texture in a cutscene
- Fixed several missing texts in localization and custom dialogs
Changed files in this update