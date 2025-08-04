Introduced the first iteration of a new momentum chaining mechanic for water slides. Sliding along curved paths now builds flow-based acceleration. This system is still evolving and will be refined in future updates.



ウォータースライドに新しいモメンタム連鎖メカニクスの初期バージョンを導入。カーブを滑走することでフローに基づく加速が発生します。今後さらに調整・改善される予定です。



Добавлена первая итерация новой механики накопления инерции при скольжении. При движении по изогнутым участкам теперь накапливается поточная скорость. Система будет дорабатываться в будущих обновлениях.