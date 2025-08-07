Hey Loners,

We just pushed a new update focused on visual clarity and game feel. This patch upgrades how level progression looks and reads in the middle of the action, from player power-ups to enemy threats.

Highlights

• Level-up screen completely overhauled

• Evolution indicators added to streamline build planning

• Purify layout redesigned for a cleaner interface

• On-screen animations for Curios when triggered

• New Banish visual effects

Enemy level-up colors redesigned for clarity

What's New

Visual and Audio Updates

• New background track added: White Wing

• New sound effects for Warren

• Burn effects are now visible on player characters

• Brightness adjustments for weapon muzzle flashes and enemy deaths

• Seizure warning layout updated

• Revenge buff now displays a clear activation animation

• Brightness adjustments on Taka-chan effects

• Miniboss Charles VFX improved for clarity

Gameplay Changes

• Elite enemies in Viridity Pass now launch mortar attacks

• Events are blocked from spawning during boss fights

• Pebble drops are now limited per run; deposits no longer respawn indefinitely

Fixes

• Music Box now plays correctly when the related event is activated

• Fixes applied to the level-up screen, mainly related to controller interaction.

Known Issues

• Receiving a -75 Max Health debuff from an Offering can reduce health below zero, freezing enemy AI

• Taka-Chan shows the same Evolution multiple times when upgrade limit is exceeded, but no upgrade is granted

Director's commentary

Hey everyone, we're back for another round of updates! This time we're addressing a huge point of pain from the community: more Information!

You all wanted to have more clarity on how to evolve Curios, and we're delivering that on our brand new Level Up Screen!

The UI team has been cooking this for a while, but it doesn't stop here! We are preparing some other things for this new screen! You can expect it to give you even more information so you can make better decisions on your run! Can't wait to share more on our next update ;)

Let us know what you think in the comments below!

That’s it for now,

Go have a Picnic!