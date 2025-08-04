Balancing:
- Changed amount of time it takes for decision for perk or weapon from
Easy - 2 rooms
Normal - 3 rooms
Hard - 4 rooms
Synced - 4 rooms
- Changed damage amounts with multiple weapons
- Changed lowered health amounts and laser timer on "Watchdog" for a shorter fight
- Changed Raised health amounts on final bosses for longer fights
- Coin flip no longer has limited amount and gained a raise in damage buff when shot.
- Made the reticle brighter so it doesn't get drowned out as much "temp fix"
Bugs:
- Spamming Chests fixed
- Tutorial Text fading incorrectly fixed
- Achievement "You are the House" bug fixed
- Achievement "Why just why" bug fixed
- Dashing gaining beat streak when on cooldown bug fixed
- Boss room number is now 0 when in the boss room and reset after killing boss
- intros not showing up correctly after completing level bug fixed
Future Fixes:
- looking into fixing problems with the music desyncing when player resets
- looking into fixing problems with the beat indicator being hard to see and keep track of with the effects
- looking into fixing problems with music have some empty spots and reworking the music so it doesn't have that anymore (this will probably be a longer wait then the rest of the problems).
- looking into changing the key bind for aiming in and coin flipping
thank you, guys, for the support on the game and I really appreciate it I will try to push out as many updates as possible to fix the problems the game currently has or one's you guys run into.
First Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update