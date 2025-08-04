 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19474783 Edited 4 August 2025 – 21:06:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Balancing:
- Changed amount of time it takes for decision for perk or weapon from
Easy - 2 rooms
Normal - 3 rooms
Hard - 4 rooms
Synced - 4 rooms

- Changed damage amounts with multiple weapons
- Changed lowered health amounts and laser timer on "Watchdog" for a shorter fight
- Changed Raised health amounts on final bosses for longer fights
- Coin flip no longer has limited amount and gained a raise in damage buff when shot.
- Made the reticle brighter so it doesn't get drowned out as much "temp fix"

Bugs:
- Spamming Chests fixed
- Tutorial Text fading incorrectly fixed
- Achievement "You are the House" bug fixed
- Achievement "Why just why" bug fixed
- Dashing gaining beat streak when on cooldown bug fixed
- Boss room number is now 0 when in the boss room and reset after killing boss
- intros not showing up correctly after completing level bug fixed

Future Fixes:
- looking into fixing problems with the music desyncing when player resets
- looking into fixing problems with the beat indicator being hard to see and keep track of with the effects
- looking into fixing problems with music have some empty spots and reworking the music so it doesn't have that anymore (this will probably be a longer wait then the rest of the problems).
- looking into changing the key bind for aiming in and coin flipping

thank you, guys, for the support on the game and I really appreciate it I will try to push out as many updates as possible to fix the problems the game currently has or one's you guys run into.

