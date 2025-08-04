Balancing:

- Changed amount of time it takes for decision for perk or weapon from

Easy - 2 rooms

Normal - 3 rooms

Hard - 4 rooms

Synced - 4 rooms



- Changed damage amounts with multiple weapons

- Changed lowered health amounts and laser timer on "Watchdog" for a shorter fight

- Changed Raised health amounts on final bosses for longer fights

- Coin flip no longer has limited amount and gained a raise in damage buff when shot.

- Made the reticle brighter so it doesn't get drowned out as much "temp fix"



Bugs:

- Spamming Chests fixed

- Tutorial Text fading incorrectly fixed

- Achievement "You are the House" bug fixed

- Achievement "Why just why" bug fixed

- Dashing gaining beat streak when on cooldown bug fixed

- Boss room number is now 0 when in the boss room and reset after killing boss

- intros not showing up correctly after completing level bug fixed



Future Fixes:

- looking into fixing problems with the music desyncing when player resets

- looking into fixing problems with the beat indicator being hard to see and keep track of with the effects

- looking into fixing problems with music have some empty spots and reworking the music so it doesn't have that anymore (this will probably be a longer wait then the rest of the problems).

- looking into changing the key bind for aiming in and coin flipping



thank you, guys, for the support on the game and I really appreciate it I will try to push out as many updates as possible to fix the problems the game currently has or one's you guys run into.



