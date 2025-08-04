 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19474774 Edited 4 August 2025 – 20:39:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed kick animation bugs

- Added new cleats

- Added new hairstyle

- Redesigned visuals menu

- Improved character's eyes

- Improved character's shirt

- Improved background for medium and big stadiums

- Buffed bicycle kick

Changed files in this update

Depot 3468161
  • Loading history…
