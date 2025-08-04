- Fixed kick animation bugs
- Added new cleats
- Added new hairstyle
- Redesigned visuals menu
- Improved character's eyes
- Improved character's shirt
- Improved background for medium and big stadiums
- Buffed bicycle kick
Small update and bug fixes 0.7.0
