4 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 030: What you need to know

This patch includes a couple quality of life things such as most Items have their own icons and the Abacus sliders match those icons for easier identification. Also, Abacus slider position should save and when you adjust prices you will see the amount you should get for selling the items appear over them briefly.

While I don't want to rely on UI, players were a little too lost in terms of pricing and this is a compromise for the meantime.

Bigger Note: There are no more boundaries/invisible walls. The map was not designed with this in mind but I did wish to really give this a shot. I'll be updating the map now to accommodate this playstyle.

This has also allowed players to leave their stalls open when leaving town and npc's can still buy their goods.

With these big changes new games may be required more than I would like, so I ADDED an option when starting a new game to continue with your Current Character which allows you to keep your name, money, status.

Here is the full list:

Patch 030 Regular and Beta (synced)

(NEW GAME REQUIRED FOR REGULAR (NON BETA USERS)

Improvements:

  • Open World style gameplay. Map will be updated to account for this.

  • Items now have specific Icons for Food, Drink, Healing, Supplies

  • Abacus Sliders match new Item Icons for easier identification

  • Abacus Sliders save position

  • Changing prices with Abacus results in visual display of New Item Prices

  • Villagers can buy your For Sale items while you are gone

  • Updated Stamina Icon and Visual Representation

  • NPC UI Text no longer blurry

  • NPC UI Text changed to not scale (creates effect of conversation further away you must get close to read)

  • Testing NPC’s being “live” in all towns

  • Updated NPC navigation logic

  • Added Option to keep Player Name, Money, Status when starting new game

  • Controller navigation to autosave slider in menu

  • Removed Giant Transition Walls into Yorlen Harbor and Yorlen Village

  • Adjust some sound performance for Player Footsteps

Bug Fixes:

  • Floating NPC’s along ground headed to bed position at night

  • Not loading saved position on start

  • Putting on Shop Wheels for carts

  • NPC Torches not loading when traveling between towns

  • NPCs not waking up at dawn

  • Shop Items being damaged by weather

  • Added checks to NPC’s buying to not buy your purchased items

