Patch 030: What you need to know
This patch includes a couple quality of life things such as most Items have their own icons and the Abacus sliders match those icons for easier identification. Also, Abacus slider position should save and when you adjust prices you will see the amount you should get for selling the items appear over them briefly.
While I don't want to rely on UI, players were a little too lost in terms of pricing and this is a compromise for the meantime.
Bigger Note: There are no more boundaries/invisible walls. The map was not designed with this in mind but I did wish to really give this a shot. I'll be updating the map now to accommodate this playstyle.
This has also allowed players to leave their stalls open when leaving town and npc's can still buy their goods.
With these big changes new games may be required more than I would like, so I ADDED an option when starting a new game to continue with your Current Character which allows you to keep your name, money, status.
Here is the full list:
Patch 030 Regular and Beta (synced)
(NEW GAME REQUIRED FOR REGULAR (NON BETA USERS)
Improvements:
Open World style gameplay. Map will be updated to account for this.
Items now have specific Icons for Food, Drink, Healing, Supplies
Abacus Sliders match new Item Icons for easier identification
Abacus Sliders save position
Changing prices with Abacus results in visual display of New Item Prices
Villagers can buy your For Sale items while you are gone
Updated Stamina Icon and Visual Representation
NPC UI Text no longer blurry
NPC UI Text changed to not scale (creates effect of conversation further away you must get close to read)
Testing NPC’s being “live” in all towns
Updated NPC navigation logic
Added Option to keep Player Name, Money, Status when starting new game
Controller navigation to autosave slider in menu
Removed Giant Transition Walls into Yorlen Harbor and Yorlen Village
Adjust some sound performance for Player Footsteps
Bug Fixes:
Floating NPC’s along ground headed to bed position at night
Not loading saved position on start
Putting on Shop Wheels for carts
NPC Torches not loading when traveling between towns
NPCs not waking up at dawn
Shop Items being damaged by weather
Added checks to NPC’s buying to not buy your purchased items
Changed files in this update