Patch 030: What you need to know

This patch includes a couple quality of life things such as most Items have their own icons and the Abacus sliders match those icons for easier identification. Also, Abacus slider position should save and when you adjust prices you will see the amount you should get for selling the items appear over them briefly.

While I don't want to rely on UI, players were a little too lost in terms of pricing and this is a compromise for the meantime.

Bigger Note: There are no more boundaries/invisible walls. The map was not designed with this in mind but I did wish to really give this a shot. I'll be updating the map now to accommodate this playstyle.

This has also allowed players to leave their stalls open when leaving town and npc's can still buy their goods.

With these big changes new games may be required more than I would like, so I ADDED an option when starting a new game to continue with your Current Character which allows you to keep your name, money, status.

Here is the full list:

Patch 030 Regular and Beta (synced)

(NEW GAME REQUIRED FOR REGULAR (NON BETA USERS)

Improvements:

Open World style gameplay. Map will be updated to account for this.

Items now have specific Icons for Food, Drink, Healing, Supplies

Abacus Sliders match new Item Icons for easier identification

Abacus Sliders save position

Changing prices with Abacus results in visual display of New Item Prices

Villagers can buy your For Sale items while you are gone

Updated Stamina Icon and Visual Representation

NPC UI Text no longer blurry

NPC UI Text changed to not scale (creates effect of conversation further away you must get close to read)

Testing NPC’s being “live” in all towns

Updated NPC navigation logic

Added Option to keep Player Name, Money, Status when starting new game

Controller navigation to autosave slider in menu

Removed Giant Transition Walls into Yorlen Harbor and Yorlen Village

Adjust some sound performance for Player Footsteps

Bug Fixes: