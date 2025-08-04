With tab-targeting being the flow of combat, the combat anims needed to be slightly tweaked as well to fit with the cooldown for each character. There is still a very *slight* delay now but I will continue to smooth it out as I work on other areas of the game - such as Galgin Mines.



I won't be touching Tormin's Tomb for a while until the redesign is set in place, but I will remove the breakable objects from each map since that will no longer be a thing for me to worry about covering.



To note, or really just something I had in mind, is the change of atmosphere for the Village map and perhaps that of the Merchants Path map too. It could be the clouds or weather type or amount of daylight permitted. I'm unsure until I get a good feeling for it.