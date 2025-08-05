Hey Steve!

2 weeks ago, Steve's Warehouse was released to the world! We want to deeply thank everyone who played the game! If you liked it, don't hesitate to leave a positive review on Steam. This is one of the best ways to help us.

Starting August 7, we will be participating in the Steam Event Tiny Teams 2025. We want to thank the team at Yogcast Games for selecting us, and for this occasion, we have prepared a new update:

New content

Create a starting deck

The feature that has been the most requested has arrived: Starting deck creation!

To unlock this feature, you'll need to have at least completed the tutorial.

You can now select your starting deck for any arena (not supported for challenges). For that, you can select up to 4 common objects (1-cost) and up to 1 rare object (3-cost). With the added constraint that you cannot start with more than 2 of the same object.

Comment from Steve: I hope this feature will ensure more strategic planning even before the game and ease the discovery of all the families!

Speedrun Timer

A timer has been on the score recap.

The timer will only appear when you win a run. The timer will display "New record" if you've gotten a faster time.

Speedrun timer tracking has been started with this update and is not retroactive.

Comment from Steve: Speedruns incoming?

Steamdeck

We are glad to announce that Steve's Warehouse has been officially Steam Deck verified!

Quality of life improvements

You can now press Space or LT/L2 to skip the typist animation in the Gold Recap page

Gold, health, round, score objective, score and number of deleters have been added to the Arena page , allowing you to check them from the shop/passive shop.

All Left-side back arrows in pages have been replaced by a cross on the right-side. Comment from Steve: This change might perturb you at first, but once used to it, it will just be better, creating continuity in-game between the buttons on the right and the cross now also on the right. Allowing you to open/close pages more quickly

Improved the Passive shop and Score recap text boxes to stop text from overlapping

Lebowski achievement wording has been changed to avoid confusion.

Balancing and fixes

Boat Arena

Boat Arena had some major bugs and balancing issues. Here are some fixes:

When the first train appears, the bigger arena will now spawn at the position of the previous arena.

The bigger arena (created by the train) has been remodelled to be chonkier and more stable

Luck Sign will now spawn objects at the arena position

Save crash

The save crash, blocking you from starting the game, because your save has been corrupted, should be fixed. The save should no longer be that easily corrupted. This won't retroactively fix old saves if they are corrupted; you still need to follow the procedure to delete your corrupted save: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2902440/discussions/0/601911155312584934/

Other

Speed limit signs now display the two banned families even if you have not yet purchased them.

Some records were not saved when clicking on the "replay" button; this is now fixed.

Various text improvements and fixes in different languages

Added the Japanese open-source font to the game credits

Community

With this update, all major bugs should have been fixed. If you are met with a bug or unexpected behaviour, don't hesitate to report it to the Steam forum or the game Discord.

Do you want to do some fun tier list (here's some), share some artworks, funny moments, or help build a game wiki! Don't hesitate to join the game's Discord!

Thank you,

Steve