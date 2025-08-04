French is available in the public build, thanks for testing :)
There are a couple other changes that should improve performance for some players.
Finally a few pieces of geometry were moved every so slightly so some animations are cleaner.
20250804 Patch Notes - French localization is now available
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3121471
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update