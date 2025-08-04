Hello Community,

I have just released a new update.

First of all, I would like to thank you for your feedback over the past few days here on Steam and Discord.

Above all, the animals were often the main focus, as well as the first-person view, which was not very well received.

Based on your feedback and suggestions, I worked as quickly as possible to fix these issues. The first-person view and weapon handling were quickly improved in the last update. The animals have also been revised.

Another community comment was that there is too much food in the world. That’s why I made a few small adjustments. I have to proceed carefully here, as it takes time to achieve a good balance.

This update includes further improvements over the previous update and brings a small but important change. I hope you enjoy the update!

Character:

Currently, the damage taken is displayed on the screen. Now there is also a slight camera movement when you take damage, giving the impression that you actually got hurt.

Weapons:

With one-handed weapons, the animations when hitting an object such as a tree or rock were not stopped in the first-person view. This has been fixed with this update.

The damage of some melee weapons, such as the stone axe, has been increased to balance the changes with the animals.

Animals:

All animals have now been further refined, especially their health status has been increased so that they do not die too quickly.

Another visual issue with the animals has been fixed. When turning away from the animals, some functions were restricted in order to improve performance. This caused the animal to be displayed too late when turning back, and the player was either already bitten or the animal had disappeared. This has now been changed and improved.

Further animation issues have been fixed, especially with the wolf, which tended to show strange animations. This has now been further improved – for example, you can now see the wolves howling.

Now to an important point that many of you mentioned. The animals were too easy to kill and caused little damage. From now on, caution is advised, because as mentioned, all animals now have a higher health level. Wolves are now the most dangerous enemies on the map. They appear in packs or alone and deal more damage than before. The damage varies depending on where the animal hits you. Since the wolf no longer only bites but also jumps while biting, the chance of taking significant damage is very high. The bear, on the other hand, is slow, but if it hits you, you suffer massive damage that can lead to instant death.

Escape behavior has also been improved. Especially when an animal is attacked and takes too much damage, it tries to flee. This may require a quick reaction if you want to kill the animal.

Small animals will still try to flee and it will now be more difficult to kill them.

General Fixes

Various smaller bugs have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience and stability.

If you have any questions or feedback, let me know! Thank you for your support and have fun with the game!



