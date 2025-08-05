



New Materials Procurement System

- We’ve completely overhauled the purchasing flow—it’s now more interactive

- Starting today, you can no longer order materials from the tablet

- The map now features 4 suppliers; each offers several product types at reasonable prices

You can:

- Visit a supplier’s office and buy several boxes individually

- Sign a contract (with a one-time fee) and order materials both at their office and from your office PC; deliveries will be brought to your warehouse

When placing an order:

- Choose the material, specify the quantity, and select a delivery time slot to your warehouse’s loading bay

- Sign the order and pay for the materials and delivery

Volume discount:

- The more boxes in a single order, the higher the discount—up to 14% at 100 boxes (100 is the per-order maximum)

Important:

- Pick up materials on time and keep the loading bay clear for the next delivery

- If you fail to accept the order within the selected time slot, the supplier will leave, and only part of the cost will be refunded—the rest covers fuel, the driver’s wages, and other overheads



Optimization

- Minor frame rendering optimization

- Texture optimization

- Shadow optimization

- More stable FPS



Gameplay

- You can now sleep not only in beds but also on sofas, couches, and comfy armchairs (to skip the night)



Fixes

- Updated furniture store icon

- Fixed incorrect placement of the floor name on the floor map in the PC

- Fixed minor UI issues

- Partially improved translations

- Fixed minor NPC bugs (yes, we know there’s still plenty to do)