Hey everyone,

We know many of you have been experiencing issues with lost connections and getting thrown out of matches — and we hear your frustration.

The good news is: after digging through the logs and monitoring live reports, we've managed to track down the root cause of the main connection bug. A fix is already being implemented and should (we hope so!) prevent these disconnections moving forward.

We’re deeply sorry for how this affected your gameplay, especially during launch.



We’ve also been carefully reading all of your feedback — thank you for being so vocal. It’s helping us prioritize what matters most to the community.

Over the next few weeks, expect a series of updates aimed at improving:

overall game stability

account progression speed

deck-building and card access

and other quality-of-life fixes

We're also discussing a global compensation for players impacted by the recent bugs. We’ll announce more details about that as soon as it's finalized (on Discord).

Thanks again for your patience and support.

We're not going anywhere — and Dfiance will only get better from here.