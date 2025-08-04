* Dropping onto an inventory slot with the same item will not add to overflow. (thus preventing the dupe bug)
* Evening Bloom tooltip had a broken token
* Streamway Delta no longer leaves invisible references behind to interfere with Shifting Slab tiles
* Ritual lines no longer show on tech tree or through planes
* Cap Mushroom harvest time reduced to .25 sec
Hotfix v0.1.402 - Fixing a dupe bug, plus a few easy wins
Update notes via Steam Community
