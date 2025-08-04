 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19474426 Edited 4 August 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Dropping onto an inventory slot with the same item will not add to overflow. (thus preventing the dupe bug)
* Evening Bloom tooltip had a broken token
* Streamway Delta no longer leaves invisible references behind to interfere with Shifting Slab tiles
* Ritual lines no longer show on tech tree or through planes
* Cap Mushroom harvest time reduced to .25 sec

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3320981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link