DINOSAURS
- ROSTER RESIZE - Even thought realism is not my priority for this game I have heard your pleas for more accurate sizing, I resized a good portion of the roster to more closely fit accurate size estimates
ARENAS
- SNOWFALL - Improved pathfinding, made fallen trees less obstructive
EFFECTS
- SNOW STEP EFFECTS - Now absorb blood for a more realistic look
MODES
- KING OF THE HILL - Doubled the ring brightness and added a pulse effect to help better locate KotH zones
- ASCENSION - Reordered ascension enemy list for the new roster resizing
Changed files in this update