4 August 2025 Build 19474422 Edited 4 August 2025 – 19:46:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

DINOSAURS

  • ROSTER RESIZE - Even thought realism is not my priority for this game I have heard your pleas for more accurate sizing, I resized a good portion of the roster to more closely fit accurate size estimates


ARENAS

  • SNOWFALL - Improved pathfinding, made fallen trees less obstructive


EFFECTS

  • SNOW STEP EFFECTS - Now absorb blood for a more realistic look


MODES

  • KING OF THE HILL - Doubled the ring brightness and added a pulse effect to help better locate KotH zones
  • ASCENSION - Reordered ascension enemy list for the new roster resizing

Changed files in this update

