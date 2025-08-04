1. (UPDATE) CONTROLLER: Rezarus now has the ability to bind all tank actions to Xbox Controllers and other similar devices with the same layout or scheme (like RoG-Ally). Total Wars CTF will still receive more updates to make it more controller friendly, but for now all games modes should now be playable with a controller.



Important Notes!! Xbox Elite or controllers with back paddles and extra buttons beyond the basic scheme will still need their functionality bound externally. If you decide to stick with a fully external binding scheme, you must leave controller disabled in the options so that game ignores any of its own native inputs.



2. (UPDATE) ALL: Turbo boost now works backwards. The direction it fires off matches that of your current throttle. When throttle is zero turbo boost defaults to forward. Note that the reverse turbo is a little but slower than the forward one.



3. (FIX) ALL: Turbo visual better matches the duration now.