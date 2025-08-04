 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19474376 Edited 4 August 2025 – 20:13:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added secondary action to corruption frigate TOY
  • Added heal particles to heal mutation to indicate to players that they can be healed
  • Added a button to preview global illumination on builder mode
  • Added more physics weapon pickups for builder mode
  • Added quick test button for builder mode
  • Added a force setting to vehicle pads (Will ignore game rules and force the vehicle to spawn)
  • Added Beach party F chest Undersuit (community request)
  • Added customization console back to lobby and fishing map (may still suffer from some bugs)
  • Added Character Mover object for builder
  • SP AI characters will now aim when shooting (This actually increases their accuracy)
  • Added Character Destroyer object for builder
  • Added character sequence animation object for builder mode
  • Added Cinematic Camera object for builder (allows the users to create Cutscenes)
  • Added Character Look at builder object
  • Added transformation toggles to UID movers on location rotation and scale




Changes

  • Removed reverse damage falloff for snipers (does not apply for DMR)
  • Changes to chat system
  • Fixed corruption timer resetting if a player respawned causing the game to never end
  • Engineers should now be able to obtain scrap from support characters on corruption
  • Major collision tweaks to civilian vehicle props
  • Fixed builder world shake object lacking the ability to select shake class
  • Increased heal mutation heal radius
  • Fixed weapon pads showing a "Hidden" text if invisible
  • Prowler back cannon changed to hit scan instead of projectile
  • Increased skimmer health
  • Removed / reduced rocket launcher spread values
  • More code improvements to character loading issues
  • Loading optimizations to advanced AI spawnner
  • Fixed game showing player character meshes during map load and builder mode
  • AI characters will no longer hear suppressed weapons
  • Fixed bug with advanced AI spawnner making characters not executable
  • Removed projectile spread for grenades
  • Fixed invalid variables on volume trigger object for builder




Bug Fixes

  • Fixed builder bug where pickup weapons could not be deleted
  • Fixed respawn bug that would remove player health during single player
  • Fixed Heal mutation weapon being fakely active to players
  • Fixed health injector pushing players forwards
  • Fixed spectator camera not being able to move properly
  • Fixed spectators being able to get weapons at gun game
  • Tweaked helicopter vehicle prop collisions
  • Fixed bug that made players loose speed upon exiting a vehicle
  • Fixed prowler sentry cannons not aiming properly
  • Fixed issues with buttons not performing logic properly (Replace old buttons in builder map for new ones)
  • Fixed advanced AI spawnner not loading customization if class that wasn't related to single player enemies were to be used
  • Fixed bug where character spawned from the advanced AI spawnner would make the AI not shoot any weapons
  • Fixed Bots not looking at targets when moving
  • Fixed battery socket giving infinite batteries if it was under a locked state and had a battery




Notes

  • Customization consoles may still have issues related to ping on packet loss

Changed files in this update

