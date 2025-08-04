Additions
- Added secondary action to corruption frigate TOY
- Added heal particles to heal mutation to indicate to players that they can be healed
- Added a button to preview global illumination on builder mode
- Added more physics weapon pickups for builder mode
- Added quick test button for builder mode
- Added a force setting to vehicle pads (Will ignore game rules and force the vehicle to spawn)
- Added Beach party F chest Undersuit (community request)
- Added customization console back to lobby and fishing map (may still suffer from some bugs)
- Added Character Mover object for builder
- SP AI characters will now aim when shooting (This actually increases their accuracy)
- Added Character Destroyer object for builder
- Added character sequence animation object for builder mode
- Added Cinematic Camera object for builder (allows the users to create Cutscenes)
- Added Character Look at builder object
- Added transformation toggles to UID movers on location rotation and scale
Changes
- Removed reverse damage falloff for snipers (does not apply for DMR)
- Changes to chat system
- Fixed corruption timer resetting if a player respawned causing the game to never end
- Engineers should now be able to obtain scrap from support characters on corruption
- Major collision tweaks to civilian vehicle props
- Fixed builder world shake object lacking the ability to select shake class
- Increased heal mutation heal radius
- Fixed weapon pads showing a "Hidden" text if invisible
- Prowler back cannon changed to hit scan instead of projectile
- Increased skimmer health
- Removed / reduced rocket launcher spread values
- More code improvements to character loading issues
- Loading optimizations to advanced AI spawnner
- Fixed game showing player character meshes during map load and builder mode
- AI characters will no longer hear suppressed weapons
- Fixed bug with advanced AI spawnner making characters not executable
- Removed projectile spread for grenades
- Fixed invalid variables on volume trigger object for builder
Bug Fixes
- Fixed builder bug where pickup weapons could not be deleted
- Fixed respawn bug that would remove player health during single player
- Fixed Heal mutation weapon being fakely active to players
- Fixed health injector pushing players forwards
- Fixed spectator camera not being able to move properly
- Fixed spectators being able to get weapons at gun game
- Tweaked helicopter vehicle prop collisions
- Fixed bug that made players loose speed upon exiting a vehicle
- Fixed prowler sentry cannons not aiming properly
- Fixed issues with buttons not performing logic properly (Replace old buttons in builder map for new ones)
- Fixed advanced AI spawnner not loading customization if class that wasn't related to single player enemies were to be used
- Fixed bug where character spawned from the advanced AI spawnner would make the AI not shoot any weapons
- Fixed Bots not looking at targets when moving
- Fixed battery socket giving infinite batteries if it was under a locked state and had a battery
Notes
- Customization consoles may still have issues related to ping on packet loss
Changed files in this update