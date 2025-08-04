WHAT'S NEW • Battle additions:

• Status conditions are now implemented

• Certain species either naturally resist certain conditions, start battles already (de)buffed or can inflict specific status conditions with attacks that otherwise don't have that

• Adjusted attack picking AI

• Depending on personality, IQ, status conditions and HP, certain moves might be favoured or avoided

• More abilities now have tangible effects during battles

• Savagery no longer factors in attack power

• Changed many moves' accuracy

• Adjusted dodging "animation"

• Some other moves' and ability changes

• Sped up status icon animations



WHAT'S FIXED • Battle oddities:

• Removed Buoydle's erroneous speed boost in Windy weather

• Corrected Volturex's attack boost in Rainy weather pointing to its actual ID instead of its species ID, resulting in Quazark having the quirk instead

• Residual healing/damage from weather only ranging from -1 to 1 HP

• Weaknesses and resistances to attack types being read incorrectly

• Bulletproof ability not giving equal Stab damage resistance to the player and enemy

• Abilities that affect incoming damage being applied before the other battler's moves have been set

• Abilities just not being properly set to begin with

• Certain stats and bonuses may or may not have been duplicated between battlers

• Venture oddities:

• Encumbered status icon not showing on the main Venture screen

• Held item checks considering the Partner when they're not actually present, and ignoring them when they are