4 August 2025 Build 19474360 Edited 4 August 2025 – 19:39:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

WHAT'S NEW

• Battle additions:
• Status conditions are now implemented
• Certain species either naturally resist certain conditions, start battles already (de)buffed or can inflict specific status conditions with attacks that otherwise don't have that
• Adjusted attack picking AI
• Depending on personality, IQ, status conditions and HP, certain moves might be favoured or avoided
• More abilities now have tangible effects during battles
• Savagery no longer factors in attack power
• Changed many moves' accuracy
• Adjusted dodging "animation"
• Some other moves' and ability changes
• Sped up status icon animations

WHAT'S FIXED

• Battle oddities:
• Removed Buoydle's erroneous speed boost in Windy weather
• Corrected Volturex's attack boost in Rainy weather pointing to its actual ID instead of its species ID, resulting in Quazark having the quirk instead
• Residual healing/damage from weather only ranging from -1 to 1 HP
• Weaknesses and resistances to attack types being read incorrectly
• Bulletproof ability not giving equal Stab damage resistance to the player and enemy
• Abilities that affect incoming damage being applied before the other battler's moves have been set
• Abilities just not being properly set to begin with
• Certain stats and bonuses may or may not have been duplicated between battlers
• Venture oddities:
• Encumbered status icon not showing on the main Venture screen
• Held item checks considering the Partner when they're not actually present, and ignoring them when they are

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3025321
Linux Depot 3025322
