Hey Closed Beta Testers! We've released a 15 MB update for tonight's NT2.
🔧 General Updates
Shield Regeneration option removed from Custom Game settings. It's now set per gamemode automatically.
Exceptions to this rule are the Season 5 gamemodes, HLDM and SWAT.
New team-based playermodels for Capture the Flag, Domination, etc.
\[DEV] Restored a missing sound in Kasino.
🎮 Gameplay
New gamemodes:
Four-Team Arcade
Four-Team Deathmatch
\[DEV] Added Green and Yellow playermodels for the above gamemodes.
\[DEV] Upped the damage values for the 357, RPG, Hivehand, Hand Grenade and Shock Rifle.
Changed files in this update