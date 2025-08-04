 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19474322

Update notes via Steam Community
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Closed Beta Testers! We've released a 15 MB update for tonight's NT2.

🔧 General Updates

  • Shield Regeneration option removed from Custom Game settings. It's now set per gamemode automatically.

    • Exceptions to this rule are the Season 5 gamemodes, HLDM and SWAT.

  • New team-based playermodels for Capture the Flag, Domination, etc.

  • \[DEV] Restored a missing sound in Kasino.

🎮 Gameplay

  • New gamemodes:

    • Four-Team Arcade

    • Four-Team Deathmatch

  • \[DEV] Added Green and Yellow playermodels for the above gamemodes.

  • \[DEV] Upped the damage values for the 357, RPG, Hivehand, Hand Grenade and Shock Rifle.

