4 August 2025 Build 19474296
Update notes via Steam Community
This week, I worked on:

A more immersive intro

Improved performance

New options to choose your graphic settings (low, medium, high)


🎮 Result: Tawa runs smoother — even on weaker PCs!
The demo is coming soon 🐭

