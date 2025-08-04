 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19474267 Edited 4 August 2025 – 20:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed input issues related to the camera and other systems when text fields were focused but not being edited
  • Fixed item generation errors for custom clothing items with non-adjustable materials and arm/leg presets
  • Fixed incorrect behavior of the "replace unit" scripting nodes when the source unit had already been eliminated
  • Fixed an issue where changing the pose of custom ground vehicle seats had no effect while playing battles
  • Fixed a problem that could cause custom units to break when editing colors
  • Improved workshop item loading stability and logging

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Ancient Warfare 3 Win64 Depot 758991
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link