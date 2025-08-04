- Fixed input issues related to the camera and other systems when text fields were focused but not being edited
- Fixed item generation errors for custom clothing items with non-adjustable materials and arm/leg presets
- Fixed incorrect behavior of the "replace unit" scripting nodes when the source unit had already been eliminated
- Fixed an issue where changing the pose of custom ground vehicle seats had no effect while playing battles
- Fixed a problem that could cause custom units to break when editing colors
- Improved workshop item loading stability and logging
Update 1.8.0.1 (Bug fixes)
