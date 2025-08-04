 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19474221 Edited 4 August 2025 – 19:26:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Balance Updates:

Monster and boss encounters have been retuned for better difficulty scaling

Overworld monster spawn rates reduced to improve exploration flow


Bug Fixes:

Resolved issue where exiting dungeons would incorrectly advance the in-game calendar by one day


Greatly appreciate all of the support and messages I receive about the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3692371
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3692372
  • Loading history…
