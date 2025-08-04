Balance Updates:
Monster and boss encounters have been retuned for better difficulty scaling
Overworld monster spawn rates reduced to improve exploration flow
Bug Fixes:
Resolved issue where exiting dungeons would incorrectly advance the in-game calendar by one day
Greatly appreciate all of the support and messages I receive about the game.
Galdia Alpha 5.3 Now Available 08/04/25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3692371
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3692372
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update