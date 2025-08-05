 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19474197 Edited 5 August 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added steam achievements!
  • Specific unit stats and war supplies can now be enabled/disabled for quickspend
  • Units should now attack targets they are suited for and distribute damage rather than ganging up in targets
  • Unit/hero evolutions and abilities with random chance will more reliably trigger
  • Added a list of all locations (sorted by tiers, add a collapsible header per tier) and their status (road built, outpost built, building icon if applicable, level x/y, and distance from current position) when on the map panel and not selected on a location
  • Added new graphics options (anti-aliasing) and adjusted existing ones (soft shadows low/med/high are greatly improved)
  • Fish bones and adventure coins show up in merchants for a cost in gems
  • Added option for auto move to prioritize new locations or nearby locations
  • Fixed some minor steam deck issues
  • Optimizations
  • Various bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2120251
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2120252
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2120253
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link