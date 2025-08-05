- Added steam achievements!
- Specific unit stats and war supplies can now be enabled/disabled for quickspend
- Units should now attack targets they are suited for and distribute damage rather than ganging up in targets
- Unit/hero evolutions and abilities with random chance will more reliably trigger
- Added a list of all locations (sorted by tiers, add a collapsible header per tier) and their status (road built, outpost built, building icon if applicable, level x/y, and distance from current position) when on the map panel and not selected on a location
- Added new graphics options (anti-aliasing) and adjusted existing ones (soft shadows low/med/high are greatly improved)
- Fish bones and adventure coins show up in merchants for a cost in gems
- Added option for auto move to prioritize new locations or nearby locations
- Fixed some minor steam deck issues
- Optimizations
- Various bug fixes
Achievements, quality-of-life updates, improved graphics options, and more!
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 2120252
macOS 64-bit Depot 2120253
