4 August 2025 Build 19474168 Edited 4 August 2025 – 19:19:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In the newest update, we greatly reduced size of the game up to 5 times!

From 2.5Gb to only 500Mb!

Turns out, we had textures of keyboards in 4K resolution, but the difference weren't even noticable.

You can always give us feedback in our discord server: link to Discord

Changed files in this update

