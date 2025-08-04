In the newest update, we greatly reduced size of the game up to 5 times!
From 2.5Gb to only 500Mb!
Turns out, we had textures of keyboards in 4K resolution, but the difference weren't even noticable.
You can always give us feedback in our discord server: link to Discord
We greatly reduced size of the game!
Update notes via Steam Community
In the newest update, we greatly reduced size of the game up to 5 times!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update