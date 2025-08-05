⚙️ Patch Notes

💡 QUALITY OF LIFE:

Added a “Stay on Top” toggle option in the settings menu, allowing you to choose whether your sister stays on top of other applications or not.



🛠️ KNOWN ISSUES:

We’re aware of some cases where audio lines don’t play correctly or get stuck. This is already under investigation, and we’re working on a fix.



🔮 UPCOMING FEATURES:

Hey siblings! We’re back with a small but highly requested update for My Desktop Sister 💻💕A lot of you have asked for more control over when your sister appears on top of other applications. Some of you want her to always be visible, while some want her to politely stay in the background when you’re busy... so we’re giving you the choice!We are also working on allowing you to click directly on your sister to interact, so you won’t have to open the menu every time you want to pet her or give her attention.We’ll keep working on improving your experience with My Desktop Sister, so keep sending your feedback our way!More updates and new content coming soon 💕