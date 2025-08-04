Early Access Patch #21 (v0.3.1) contains fixes and balance changes for Chapter 3b based on player feedback!

Ability Changes:

Invisible: Critical chance after Invisible increased (10% -> 20%)

Ironfist: Now also gives +25% Accuracy (in additional to the +10 Strength)

Blazing Fist: +1 fire damage per 2 torches held (buffed from per 3 torches held)



Note: The combination of ability changes and fixes below should improve the effectiveness of Bandits. Invisible has a bigger "payoff" (especially when combined with Brute Force and the Payoff abilities) and overall stuns should be landing a bit more often, providing increased defenses and opportunities for offense. Also the unarmed build should be more consistent with the additional accuracy and enhanced true fire damage from the "Blazing Fist" ability.

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the bonus critical chance from "Invisible" wasn't being considered for "Brute Force" It was increasing your strength, but not applying that to your ATK. It now properly updates your strength and propagates that bonus to your attack, making for an extra powerful attack when coming out of Invisible with Brute Force.

Fixed a bug where double attacks wouldn't give the second hit an additional chance to stun.

If an attack will both stun and defeat an enemy, the stun will no longer be reported.

Fixed an issue with the Necromancer's pre-battle damage effect where the "Resilient" trait would reduce damage repeatedly.

Fixed an update timing issue for HP related to the "Ironbody" trait and unequipping a weapon.

Minor changes to Instinct mode logic for 3b abilities

General Changes: