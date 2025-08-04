The update to Unreal Engine 5.6 is now live!



Big thanks to the amazing Discord community for helping test the beta branch and track down issues. This new build should be more stable, especially for those few who were experiencing crashes. Let me know if you spot anything odd, but so far things are looking great!



If you are experiencing performance slow down, the best bet is to change the scalability settings. That seemed to of improved the below min spec PCs.



Thanks again to the community and their support!