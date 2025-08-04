 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19474128 Edited 4 August 2025 – 19:13:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The update to Unreal Engine 5.6 is now live!

Big thanks to the amazing Discord community for helping test the beta branch and track down issues. This new build should be more stable, especially for those few who were experiencing crashes. Let me know if you spot anything odd, but so far things are looking great!

If you are experiencing performance slow down, the best bet is to change the scalability settings. That seemed to of improved the below min spec PCs.

Thanks again to the community and their support!

Changed files in this update

