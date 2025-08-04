 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19473955 Edited 4 August 2025 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🧠 Beta [0.0.12] – Progression Fix

✅ Fixes:
- Hospital menu closing: Zombie stats were not disappearing properly, which could cause interface freezes.
- Lab and Hospital visual effects: Visual elements (blood trails, metal plates) could be duplicated if the player opened/closed certain menus quickly. A closing delay has been added to prevent this abuse.
- Zombie Limit tutorial button: This button is now functional again.

Changed files in this update

Windows French Depot 3909981
  • Loading history…
