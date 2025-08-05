Dear Captains！

First of all, thank you. Your support, reviews, feedback, and bug reports have helped steer the Last Ship through uncharted waters. We may be a small crew, but with every message, comment, and screenshot you share, we feel like we’re not sailing alone.

With v1.0.2, we’re introducing meaningful quality-of-life improvements, gameplay balance, new features, and crucial bug fixes — all based on your voices. We hope this update makes your zombie-splatting journey smoother, more strategic, and a little more satisfying.

NEW FEATURES

● Keybinding options for Keyboard and Mouse in the Settings.

● Postgame stats when the battle ends.

Bug Fixes

● Corrected several text displays errors.

● Fixed missing text in some languages.

● Fixed an issue where sometimes the ESC key won’t close the panel.

● Added a backup player save file to help with save recovery if corruption occurs due to software or hardware failure.

● Fixed a visual bug with Specky’s Anvil where it can be stuck in the air when attacking aerial enemies.

● Fixed an issue where Ship Component challenges’ effects did not apply properly in-game.

● Toned down the volume of some sound effects when collecting many loot at once.

● Fixed an issue where the Destroyed Ark chest would drop nothing after playing a tutorial level.

● Fixed a bug that could cause some zombie leaders to no longer target anything.

● Prevent some locations from being placed in the middle of lava when they shouldn’t.

● Fixed a bug where the boss trinkets would not apply their effect if the boss is spawned too early.

● Fixed a game freeze bug that occurred when both Zombie Automations and Buddy’s Package were equipped.

BALANCE

We’ve received all the feedback and suggestions, and we’ve been listening closely to what players think, feel, and want. Based on this, we’ve made balancing adjustments, especially for the Forest and Lava environments, to provide a smoother experience on Normal difficulty.



● In Normal Difficulty, the Trees in Chapter 2 will be much easier to destroy.

● Remove some unbreakable obstacles in some chapters that interrupted the level flow.

● Decrease the base damage and jump speed of Zombie Jumper

● Decrease the base damage of Saw Cart

● Decrease the healing speed of Swamp Ooze

● Increased weight of leader zombies, making them harder to blow away

● Reduce the damage that lava at the edge of a pool will deal while it is rising, giving players more time to avoid catastrophic damage

● Change the timing of meteors to occur slightly before the lava rises, thereby better indicating when it will occur

● Increase the loot quality in puzzles that are harder than normal

● Increase the clip size and shoot angle of the Turret Water Cannon

● Golden Shovel will no longer affect trinkets, gadgets, or paper

QOL AND PERFORMANCE

● Add a UI bar to help indicate the storm progress and clear condition

● Add colored rarity frames for items in the Garage.

● Add a toggle in the settings for minimap rotation lock

● Added an option to view the Unlock Road in the menu

● Display more info for crew skills when viewing a crew member in the gallery or garage

This is just one stop on a much longer rolling voyage. We’re already working hard on the next chapter — new level, tougher Leader, more surprises — and we’ll continue listening closely as we go.

Thank you again for standing by our side on deck. Let’s keep making the Last Ship something truly special — together.

🌐 Join the community below!

💬 Discord:

https://discord.gg/vNGssanw

🐦 Twitter: @ZombieRollerz

See you on the battlefield — and remember: “Don’t ask what survival is. Just keep firing!”

— With love from the Zombie Rollerz Dev Team