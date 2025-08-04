- Clicking into the game with your mouse no longer joins a second player. You must press enter or space to join with keyboard.
- Clicking the Leaderboard button will cycle between Top 10, Friends, and Nearby Scores to yours
Patch Notes v1.0.6
