4 August 2025 Build 19473886 Edited 4 August 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Clicking into the game with your mouse no longer joins a second player. You must press enter or space to join with keyboard.
  • Clicking the Leaderboard button will cycle between Top 10, Friends, and Nearby Scores to yours

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2626121
macOS Depot 2626122
