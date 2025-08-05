Static Dread becomes available tomorrow at 9:13 AM PT / 6:13 PM GMT+2.

And for those ready to dive in right away, we’re offering a big launch discount of 25% – the largest discount the game will have in the coming year. We truly hope players won’t wait for seasonal sales but will jump into Static Dread right at release.

After launch, our entire team will keep working. If any bugs or issues appear, we’ll fix them as quickly as possible. We’ll also be listening closely to your feedback and improving the game accordingly.

Some language work will also continue. At launch, the following languages will be fully supported: Portuguese, German, French, Spanish, Russian, and English. Other languages are available in-game, but only via machine translation – so we’ll continue improving localization after release.

This is a very important release for us. We want to keep building the world of Static Dread, and we have a lot of exciting ideas. We hope to see you in the game tomorrow!