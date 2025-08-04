Added a new location
Added friendly NPC reactions on player collision
Added new character models to the castle
Added various castle NPC voice comments
Enabled mounts, availabe through a mount vendor
Several miscellaneous improvements
Early Access Patch 3.3.4.9
Update notes via Steam Community
