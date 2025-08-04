 Skip to content
Major 4 August 2025 Build 19473767 Edited 4 August 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a new location

  • Added friendly NPC reactions on player collision

  • Added new character models to the castle

  • Added various castle NPC voice comments

  • Enabled mounts, availabe through a mount vendor

  • Several miscellaneous improvements

Changed files in this update

