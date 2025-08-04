Hello Travelers!



We're starting this new week with another (and quite big) update! Many issues from the weekend, and some loading issues were solved by now.



If you encountered missing object while catching the Farming Island, or reported some of the cooking issues, most of them should be covered for you with this patch 0.5.5.



We also replaced some leftover demo plants with new ones, and fixed Harmony Fountain blue flare showing on the screen - again! :)



Most of all, your saves should work better and better, and we eliminated some causes of the crashes you encountered.



Still a lot to do, but with every day we see the progress. Let us know if you can see it too!





Quests & Cinematics

Fixed duplicated Catch Farming Island tasks.,

Fixed Catching the Island quest part not being able to end properly in some cases.,

Fixed the quest objective wording in Law is Law.,

Reworked the Green Guardians bench objective to better support multiple Toravi counting.,

Added lighting in some dialogues.,

Dragon Tree quest changes.,

Added a retroactive objective check for players that already unlocked the blueprint for Cook's Attire through research.,

Bug fixes & Tweaks

Improved 1-tile wide room save validation.,

Fixed a game breaking issue with crushers.,

Fixed multiple issues with loading save files.,

Fixed a number of cooking issues - most should be solvable now by discarding stuck orders manually.,

Fixed a rare situation where no order exists, but guest sits and wait for it anyway, without any possibility to make him go away.,

Fixed the Spa massage beds.,

Fixed a luggage issue.,

Fixed an issue with being able to keep unloading all items from the Sell Zone even with no items inside.,

Fixed an error with supply list markers that contained many elements.,

Fixed an issue with broken move items action.,

Fixed an issue with room linking.,

Fixed a bug related to animation loops.,

Tweaked the behaviour of crates unloaded from the Sell Zone.,

Fixed crafting station processing cost being overwritten by another recipe.,

Fixed the dragon tree, chimes and other items being purchasable from the merchant.,

Fixed a bug with door blocking items after door replacement.,

Fixed Kick Out interaction showing up when guest is at the checkout.,

Removed a crashing exception in some cases on reload.,

Added Deposit management feature unlocked at start in the story mode. Players now can cancel depositing select supplies.,

Added save validation to replace old demo plants with the proper versions.,

Disabled auto-storing for the artifact item.,

UI, Assets & VFX