Roomie

Added some new animations for Roomie while questing together.

Added Roomie soundboard consumables.

Updated Roomie's settings menu.

Bolstered Roomie's throwing ability and enrolled them in acting lessons for an upcoming theatrical role.

Rooms 2

Added these new beta features:

Added a new Player Property "Avatar Visible" that enables and disables the visual of your player avatar. This only affects visual and not other functionalities such as physics.

Added the following beta Rooms 2-only chips: Player Get Avatar Visible, Player Set Avatar Visible, Local Player Override Avatar Visible, Local Player Clear Avatar Visible Override.

General Improvements & Bug Fixes

MakerAI can now choose colored clouds and moons when setting up your sky, including during environment generation.

Fixed several bugs in the MakerPen Gamepad beta.

Made Maker AI pop up less often.

Fixed an issue where the Maker AI face sometimes appeared behind the Maker Pen.

Tweaked some settings with fog and terrain when working with Maker AI.

Made a fix so Holotars are no longer glitching when many are seen on the screen at the same time on Quest.

Fixed some errors that would occur if the Maker Pen was open during a room transition, due to systems not being torn down in the right order.

Avatar Studio

The Test Avatar in Avatar Studio now supports Face, Body shape and Hand animation parameters when EnablePosing is on. IYKYK

Added a holographic shader, for holographically shaded things.

Fixed emissive texture map so it properly respects Unity linear/srgb settings.

Experiments

We're trying some changes for the "Place" feature on Screens to improve the snapping behavior.

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, news, and more: https://rec.net/creatorWe love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think using the Creator Forum here: https://forum.rec.net/