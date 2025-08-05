Roomie
- Added some new animations for Roomie while questing together.
- Added Roomie soundboard consumables.
- Updated Roomie's settings menu.
- Bolstered Roomie's throwing ability and enrolled them in acting lessons for an upcoming theatrical role.
Rooms 2
- Added these new beta features:
- Added a new Player Property "Avatar Visible" that enables and disables the visual of your player avatar. This only affects visual and not other functionalities such as physics.
- Added the following beta Rooms 2-only chips: Player Get Avatar Visible, Player Set Avatar Visible, Local Player Override Avatar Visible, Local Player Clear Avatar Visible Override.
General Improvements & Bug Fixes
- MakerAI can now choose colored clouds and moons when setting up your sky, including during environment generation.
- Fixed several bugs in the MakerPen Gamepad beta.
- Made Maker AI pop up less often.
- Fixed an issue where the Maker AI face sometimes appeared behind the Maker Pen.
- Tweaked some settings with fog and terrain when working with Maker AI.
- Made a fix so Holotars are no longer glitching when many are seen on the screen at the same time on Quest.
- Fixed some errors that would occur if the Maker Pen was open during a room transition, due to systems not being torn down in the right order.
Avatar Studio
- The Test Avatar in Avatar Studio now supports Face, Body shape and Hand animation parameters when EnablePosing is on. IYKYK
- Added a holographic shader, for holographically shaded things.
- Fixed emissive texture map so it properly respects Unity linear/srgb settings.
Experiments
- We're trying some changes for the "Place" feature on Screens to improve the snapping behavior.
