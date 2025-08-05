 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19473710 Edited 5 August 2025 – 03:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Roomie

  • Added some new animations for Roomie while questing together.
  • Added Roomie soundboard consumables.
  • Updated Roomie's settings menu.
  • Bolstered Roomie's throwing ability and enrolled them in acting lessons for an upcoming theatrical role.

Rooms 2

  • Added these new beta features:
  • Added a new Player Property "Avatar Visible" that enables and disables the visual of your player avatar. This only affects visual and not other functionalities such as physics.
  • Added the following beta Rooms 2-only chips: Player Get Avatar Visible, Player Set Avatar Visible, Local Player Override Avatar Visible, Local Player Clear Avatar Visible Override.

General Improvements & Bug Fixes

  • MakerAI can now choose colored clouds and moons when setting up your sky, including during environment generation.
  • Fixed several bugs in the MakerPen Gamepad beta.
  • Made Maker AI pop up less often.
  • Fixed an issue where the Maker AI face sometimes appeared behind the Maker Pen.
  • Tweaked some settings with fog and terrain when working with Maker AI.
  • Made a fix so Holotars are no longer glitching when many are seen on the screen at the same time on Quest.
  • Fixed some errors that would occur if the Maker Pen was open during a room transition, due to systems not being torn down in the right order.

Avatar Studio

  • The Test Avatar in Avatar Studio now supports Face, Body shape and Hand animation parameters when EnablePosing is on. IYKYK
  • Added a holographic shader, for holographically shaded things.
  • Fixed emissive texture map so it properly respects Unity linear/srgb settings.

Experiments

  • We're trying some changes for the "Place" feature on Screens to improve the snapping behavior.

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, news, and more: https://rec.net/creatorWe love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think using the Creator Forum here: https://forum.rec.net/

Changed files in this update

