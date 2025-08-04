 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19473699 Edited 4 August 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Servers will be down momentarily.

- Fix for some issues with inputs getting lost.
- Getting up from prone smoother and more responsive.
- Testing Dragon only exploding on death if hover active.
- Additional UI / Audio for active breaches + alternate colour for 'active user' text to make it clearer when someone is interacting with the terminal.
- Testing Bloodsport vitals on firearm kill from 25 > 50 (with the loss of any defense reduction plus all the requirements I feel this is fair).
- Aux vitals now allows bleed immunity from chemical heals if used while not bleeding.
- Some tooltip corrections.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1872911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link