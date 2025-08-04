Servers will be down momentarily.



- Fix for some issues with inputs getting lost.

- Getting up from prone smoother and more responsive.

- Testing Dragon only exploding on death if hover active.

- Additional UI / Audio for active breaches + alternate colour for 'active user' text to make it clearer when someone is interacting with the terminal.

- Testing Bloodsport vitals on firearm kill from 25 > 50 (with the loss of any defense reduction plus all the requirements I feel this is fair).

- Aux vitals now allows bleed immunity from chemical heals if used while not bleeding.

- Some tooltip corrections.