🧪 Experimental Content
First story elements have made their way into the game – but they’re not just sitting in plain sight.
Those who click the Story button... very, very often... might discover something. 😉
A secret place called the Karma Room has also been added. What does it mean? Nobody knows for sure – but it definitely feels... different.
(Note: Story & Karma are experimental and will be expanded. You can always return to the main menu using ESC or SELECT.)
I want to share these systems with you, even if they’re not finished yet – that’s why I’m keeping them in, even if hidden.
But they’ll never interfere with the current gameplay experience. If that ever becomes a risk, I’ll hold experimental features back until they’re ready.
🧠 Improved Squad AI
Your companions (Beta, Lambda, Zulu) now follow you automatically at a smart distance and attack enemies once they’re in range and visible.
You can toggle follow behavior per unit using:
(A/B/Y) on Xbox
(Cross/Circle/Triangle) on PlayStation
(Y/X/C) on Keyboard
Targeting system reworked: attacks are now smarter and respect line of sight.
🔥 Combat, Effects & Performance
Target lines have been visually reworked for improved clarity.
Generator particle effects optimized – fewer FPS drops, more kaboom.
Attack animations and hit timing cleaned up (no more sprite flickering).
🚀 Pathfinding & Movement
New pathfinding logic for squad AI: less lag, more brain.
Squad units adjust their spacing to the player and navigate efficiently – even through the darker story levels.
No more endless recalculations – delay logic has been added.
🎯 Spawns & Enemies
Enemy caps in the Karma Room now scale with your survival time – it won’t get out of hand.
...Unless you survive too long 😅
Balancing will take more time and testing – I appreciate your patience while I fine-tune the madness.
Spawn logic and intervals have been reworked for a more even flow of action.
🎨 Visuals & UI
An epilepsy warning has been added for rooms with strong flickering effects.
(This includes a tiny Easter egg that may – or may not – lead to the Karma Room.)
Light surfaces are now only created when needed. I’ve realized I picked up a bad habit here… but I’m on it.
Menu and GUI elements have been refined – especially in Karma and Story levels.
🪨 And Else?
Meteorites in the Spacetrain level used to be invisible? Not anymore!
Various smaller fixes and improvements to draw events, visual effects, and debug output.
