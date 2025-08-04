Bonus Puzzle #3: Archery Target
Update notes via Steam Community
Today's update adds a new weekly bonus puzzle, the ARCHERY TARGET!
"After an unsuccessful foray into developing new building materials, the Matsuzawa team realized its wood fiber composite was perfect for use in archery targets and dart boards. Thus, the sporting goods division was born!"
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2275491
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2275492
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2275493
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update