4 August 2025 Build 19473497 Edited 4 August 2025 – 18:13:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Today's update adds a new weekly bonus puzzle, the ARCHERY TARGET!

"After an unsuccessful foray into developing new building materials, the Matsuzawa team realized its wood fiber composite was perfect for use in archery targets and dart boards. Thus, the sporting goods division was born!"

