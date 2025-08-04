-Fixed a blood related Crash

-Fixed jumping while throwing (and launching yourself)

-Sprinting or jumping into a spike will now get you impaled

-Fixed Character Menu staying open when dying

-Made Animals take more frequent breaks when they instead pace around

-Fixed (newly introduced) Ragdoll Bug

-Fixed Ranged AI briefly switching to Melee when hit from far

-Fixed NPCs ignoring Darius (Maybe even fixed NPCs not attacking you - I couldn't repro.)

-Fixed jumping while lifting (for real now)

-Fixed sometimes losing velocity mid-air inadvertedly