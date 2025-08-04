-Fixed a blood related Crash
-Fixed jumping while throwing (and launching yourself)
-Sprinting or jumping into a spike will now get you impaled
-Fixed Character Menu staying open when dying
-Made Animals take more frequent breaks when they instead pace around
-Fixed (newly introduced) Ragdoll Bug
-Fixed Ranged AI briefly switching to Melee when hit from far
-Fixed NPCs ignoring Darius (Maybe even fixed NPCs not attacking you - I couldn't repro.)
-Fixed jumping while lifting (for real now)
-Fixed sometimes losing velocity mid-air inadvertedly
Feedback Patch 2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update