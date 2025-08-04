 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19473443
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed a blood related Crash
-Fixed jumping while throwing (and launching yourself)
-Sprinting or jumping into a spike will now get you impaled
-Fixed Character Menu staying open when dying
-Made Animals take more frequent breaks when they instead pace around
-Fixed (newly introduced) Ragdoll Bug
-Fixed Ranged AI briefly switching to Melee when hit from far
-Fixed NPCs ignoring Darius (Maybe even fixed NPCs not attacking you - I couldn't repro.)
-Fixed jumping while lifting (for real now)
-Fixed sometimes losing velocity mid-air inadvertedly

Changed files in this update

Depot 2352761
