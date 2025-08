Hello everyone,

Small update mainly to fix an blocker issue during Hope's fight. It includes the following changes:

Changelist 1.0.5:

\[GAMEPLAY]

Fix an issue where player's run would stop during Hope's fight

Adjustments to Curios' fight enemies spawning

Adjustments to Hope's fight enemies spawning

\[LOCALIZATION]

Fixed a localization line issue in tutorial

Thanks for reading and have a great time in Nelumbra!