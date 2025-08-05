First and foremost, as you may know, Blood West comes to you from Poland with Love and as such it's part of the From Poland with Love sale on Steam right now!
So we went ahead and made a new trailer for ya:
And no you're not hearing things, there's now MORE voice lines in Blood West than ever before!
We've had over 50 new voice lines recorded by the legendary Stephen Russell as The Undead Gunslinger woven into the main campaign of Blood West to expand on both the lore of the land and his personal backstory.
Enjoy.
We've also added a LONG requested localization, Full PT-BR language support!
You're welcome.
Now... last December we released the expansion - Blood West: Dead Man's Promise - and while y'all have certainly taken a liking to the adventure of Twen's father - The Shaman - it seems we may have over shot the price of this DLC a little bit. So we're dropping the price... permanently!
Blood West: Dead Man's Promise will now cost only $9.99 USD. And if you ever paid more than $9.99 please send an email with proof of purchase to admin@NewBlood.games and we'll either give you a key for one of our other games or refund you the difference. Because We Love You and We Hate Money <3
But wait, there's more!
You've been asking for the incredible Blood West loading screen art to be sold as art prints, so now for the first time ever they're available on the New Blood Store!
And last but certainly not least - we can finally announce that The Blood West Original Soundtrack will be releasing on Steam and all digital storefronts on September 23rd!
Yee haw.
If you appreciate the work we do don't forget to leave a review and spread the good word of Hyperstrange and New Blood ːleatherneckː
TL:DR
- New trailer
- PT-BR Language added
- New voice lines from Stephen Russell
- Dead Man's Promise price drop
- Art prints for sale
- Sountrack releases September 23rd!
Full Patch Notes:
Changes:
- More Voice Overs from Stephen Russell! - just like in Dead Man’s Promise (with the amazing Redd Pepper) the protagonist will comment on visited areas all around the map.
- Added Brazilian Portuguese - thanks to Gabriel Finotti, Blood West can now be experienced in another language.
- Improvements to Cleansing Fire quest to make it a bit more intuitive (it’s enough to set skeletons on fire to progress)
- Slight optimization for some edge cases. This could be observed mostly when killing lots and lots of enemies without resting or dying. And in Chapter 3 in certain areas.
- Saving mid-dialogue is no longer possible to avoid potential issues.
- Added small bits of SFX to certain objects that were missing them
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a possible crash if player tried loading a save game where they declined the NG+ option
- Fixed an issue with flammable ammo not working correctly
- Fixed an issue where Molotovs wouldn’t be available at shops
- Fixed a bug in which summons didn’t work correctly in Dead Man’s Promise NG+
- Fixed a bug in which Golden Cigar would not appear in player’s inventory after starting NG+ if their inventory was full
- Fixed a bug where Cactus Bota wouldn’t prolong effects of alcohol. Also the item now mentions the duration in description properly.
- Fixed another bug where maxed out Alcohol Tolerance perk wasn’t prolonging effects of alcohol for the correct amount of time
- Fixed a bug with Depth Hunter’s ragdolls that could cause odd issues and graphical glitches
- Fixed a bug in which a dying Defiler wouldn’t spawn a Hellbat and instead would disappear if player stopped looking at it
- Fixed a bug where the C and D keybindings would instead bind to mouse buttons in certain cases
- Fixed a bug where an empty HUD element would appear if the player died with the Occult Mask on
- Fixed Priest’s coughing in Chapter 2. No more ghostly coughs after he moved on!
- Fixed a bug where the proper in-game cursor was lost to the Worlds Beyond. A successful expedition was mounted to retrieve the cursor from the unseen horrors.
Changed files in this update