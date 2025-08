Blood West: Dead Man's Promise will now cost only $9.99 USD. And if you ever paid more than $9.99 please send an email with proof of purchase to admin@NewBlood.games and we'll either give you a key for one of our other games or refund you the difference. Because We Love You and We Hate Money <3

Improvements to Cleansing Fire quest to make it a bit more intuitive (it’s enough to set skeletons on fire to progress)



Slight optimization for some edge cases. This could be observed mostly when killing lots and lots of enemies without resting or dying. And in Chapter 3 in certain areas.



Saving mid-dialogue is no longer possible to avoid potential issues.



Added small bits of SFX to certain objects that were missing them



Fixed a possible crash if player tried loading a save game where they declined the NG+ option



Fixed an issue with flammable ammo not working correctly



Fixed an issue where Molotovs wouldn’t be available at shops



Fixed a bug in which summons didn’t work correctly in Dead Man’s Promise NG+



Fixed a bug in which Golden Cigar would not appear in player’s inventory after starting NG+ if their inventory was full



Fixed a bug where Cactus Bota wouldn’t prolong effects of alcohol. Also the item now mentions the duration in description properly.



Fixed another bug where maxed out Alcohol Tolerance perk wasn’t prolonging effects of alcohol for the correct amount of time



Fixed a bug with Depth Hunter’s ragdolls that could cause odd issues and graphical glitches



Fixed a bug in which a dying Defiler wouldn’t spawn a Hellbat and instead would disappear if player stopped looking at it



Fixed a bug where the C and D keybindings would instead bind to mouse buttons in certain cases



Fixed a bug where an empty HUD element would appear if the player died with the Occult Mask on



Fixed Priest’s coughing in Chapter 2. No more ghostly coughs after he moved on!



Fixed a bug where the proper in-game cursor was lost to the Worlds Beyond. A successful expedition was mounted to retrieve the cursor from the unseen horrors.



Hey there, Gunslingers - we got another update for ya today. And this one's aFirst and foremost, as you may know, Blood West comes to youand as such it's part of the From Poland with Love sale on Steam right now!So we went ahead and made a new trailer for ya:And no you're not hearing things, there's nowvoice lines in Blood West than ever before!We've had overrecorded by the legendary Stephen Russell as The Undead Gunslinger woven into the main campaign of Blood West to expand on both the lore of the land and his personal backstory.We've also added arequested localization,Now... last December we released the expansion -- and while y'all have certainly taken a liking to the adventure of Twen's father -- it seems we may havethe price of this DLC a little bit.But wait, there's more!You've been asking for the incredible Blood West loading screen art to be sold as art prints, so now for the first time ever they're available on the New Blood Store! And last but certainly not least - we can finally announce thatIf you appreciate the work we do don't forget to leave a review and spread the good word of Hyperstrange and New Blood ːleatherneckː