FAITHFUL!
We bring to you today v1.666!
As FAITH: The Unholy Trinity officially launches in Japan!
Full Japanese localization (including VO) is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch
Thanks to our friends at Happinet!
Full Patch Notes:
SUMMARY:
- Added Japanese language localization and options to change text and/or voices to English or Japanese from the Main Menu
- Cutscene skipping is now done by holding B button/Enter key
- Fixes to issues related to skipping cutscenes
- Fixes to loading audiogroups
- Reduced radius of boss Amy’s circle of symbols attack during phase 3 of the fight
- Fixed softlocks in Chapters 2 and 3
- Various fixes for v1.5 issues
DETAILED PATCH NOTES:
GENERAL
- Added Japanese language localization (text and voices). Language options can be changed in the Main Menu
- Game audiogroups have been significantly optimized to improve loading times and lower overall file size
- Cutscene skipping is now done by holding down B button or ENTER key
- Modified certain title/intro sequences so that they can only be skipped by holding down B button or ENTER key
- Fixed issues related to skipping cutscenes (game event flags weren’t changing after skipping)
- Addressed bugs where skipping certain cutscenes would activate the “auto cross” glitch
- Fixed bugs where loading a save would activate the “auto cross” glitch
- Optimized texture pages for all 3 chapters
- Turbo is deactivated in pause menus
- Added Interndorfs to game credits
- Changed “back” button on PS5 controller to Circle
- Pressing down on the PS5 controller touch pad or PS button no longer acts like d-pad input
- If no controller is connected, player will not be able to adjust controller rumble option
- Added input cooldown when switching between fullscreen/windowed modes
- Minor adjustments to text alignment and spacing when displayed in text boxes
- Fixed Catechismus Mode demon’s sprite draw depth
- Restored glitch effect for FAITH titles during intro if chromatic aberration effect is enabled
CHAPTER I
- Fixed bug where “heartbeat” controller rumble effect made the controller rumble non-stop if player changed screens
- Reduced the radius of Boss Amy’s satanic symbols attack during phase 3 of her boss fight
- (Flashlight/Lantern Modes) Flashlight/lantern modes activate once John gets out of his car
CHAPTER II
- Fixed code handling saving/loading that was preventing audiogroups from loading properly
- Fixed draw depth issues with Thrall enemies
- Audiogroup for Garcia’s apartment now loads in properly upon starting a new game
- Fixed behavior where Spindly Lady was spawning right on top of John before rushing him
- Fixed bugs related to the demon hand not being able to grab the child in front of the confession booth in the church
- Fixed softlock in church basement where John would get stuck if going back into the clock symbols puzzle from the “Mother of Demons” room
- Adjusted position of Blind One enemy to not be right on top of John when he re-enters Blind Ones room after getting the key in Sanctum
- Fixed softlock in Sanctum where player could get stuck re-entering the Blind Ones room after getting the key
- Fixed audio glitch during first Miriam cutscene in Sanctum
- Fixed bug related to extra pause menu handler obj spawning at the start of Miriam boss fight
- Torches in Miriam’s boss fight arena will properly turn off during phase 2 of the battle and turn back on in phase 3
- Adjusted audio gain during Miriam boss “defeated” cutscene
- Fixed bug where skipping ending cutscenes wouldn’t stop John’s monologuing
- (Prologue) fixed rare null ref if John collides with the first cornfield thrall while engulfed in flames
CHAPTER III
- John’s cross is now the proper color during certain flashback sequences
DAY 1
- Skipping the intro cutscene of John and Allred in the car now properly stops any voice line playback
- Player can no longer get stuck inside John’s gurney when getting saved by rent-a-cop or returning to the Clinic basement
- “Get back on?” trigger for John’s gurney now much easier to activate
- Bug where players would get stuck between the two Clinic basement rooms and/or between the Mommy boss room and the hallway before it is, now and forever, assuredly, eternally, and irrevocably fixed (real) (not fake)
DAY 2
- Player can now press B button or Escape key to exit elevator “Which floor?” prompt
- Elevator Friend’s breathing/aggro/fleeing cries will interrupt each other instead of overlapping
- Controller rumble stops when screen goes black during the “Alu possession” cutscene
- Pressing a floor button that you're already on does not reset the Elevator Game sequence, only new floors that are out-of-sequence
- Elevator Woman spawning now resets if player resets the Elevator Game
- Changed chance of Elevator Woman spawning to 50% (see her lore on the web)
- Game no longer spams you with loud “carswerve” sfx when Elevator Woman attacks player
- Fixed bug where Tiffany would fly far off-screen during her DVD logo bouncing attack and take forever to get back
- Fixed bugs related to the background music tracks playing/not playing when they’re supposed to after loading saves and/or defeating Tiffany
DAY 3
- Removed stole from Father Allred’s sprite in Flashback 4
- Daycare music will restart if player exits Garyland before getting locked in
- Exiting Garyland before getting locked in will no longer reset the moon/chalice/bird/star puzzle
- Big Demon Head can no longer warp John to the Asylum area if John collides with it while it’s in its “dying” state
- Moloch chains sfx playback now stops properly when exiting Moloch room
- Lantern no longer respawns if John collects it, leaves the room, and returns to the room it originally spawns in
- Fixed softlock related to skipping the “seal breaking” cutscene while progressing through Nowhere Forest
- Removed code resetting cross “active” state during Astaroth boss fight
- Changed pathetic groveling simp Gary’s sprite draw depth during “Amy…Amy mea…” cutscene to look better
- Ending 3 audiogroup now loads properly when starting that sequence
- Opening the locked door in John’s house no longer takes the key out of the inventory
- Fixed visual bug where “fade from black” effect wasn’t displaying properly in cutscene of John kneeling before Amy
SURVIVAL:
- “Fight it, John” prompt now works as intended in Lisa/Alu room
- Fixed stray black pixels that appear on top of John when he exits the second Peekaboo room
- Fixed draw depth of chain link fence at top of the screen just before Tiffany’s room
NO DEMONS WORLD:
- Fixed mis-matched audio and text for some of John’s dialogue lines
KNOWN ISSUES:
- Possible compatibility issues with some directInput controllers
- Possible control issues when Steam Input is enabled
- Possible issue with bluetooth 8BitDo controllers while playing on Steam Deck (updating controller firmware appears to have fixed issue)
- Background music track issues may persist when loading saves during the latter part of the Apartments area
- Rare instances where game manually disables cross “active” state (mostly during certain boss fights) - if you’re a speedrunner you likely already know where these instances are
- John is still able to collect the Chapter II cemetery key, summon and defeat Pentarox, re-enter the Save Family tomb, collect the key again, and re-summon Pentarox indefinitely (does not appear to cause game-breaking issues also it’s funny)
