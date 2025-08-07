 Skip to content
Major 7 August 2025 Build 19473307 Edited 7 August 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

FAITHFUL!

We bring to you today v1.666!

As FAITH: The Unholy Trinity officially launches in Japan!



Full Japanese localization (including VO) is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch


Thanks to our friends at Happinet!




Full Patch Notes:

SUMMARY:

  • Added Japanese language localization and options to change text and/or voices to English or Japanese from the Main Menu
  • Cutscene skipping is now done by holding B button/Enter key
  • Fixes to issues related to skipping cutscenes
  • Fixes to loading audiogroups
  • Reduced radius of boss Amy’s circle of symbols attack during phase 3 of the fight
  • Fixed softlocks in Chapters 2 and 3
  • Various fixes for v1.5 issues

DETAILED PATCH NOTES:

GENERAL

  • Added Japanese language localization (text and voices). Language options can be changed in the Main Menu
  • Game audiogroups have been significantly optimized to improve loading times and lower overall file size
  • Cutscene skipping is now done by holding down B button or ENTER key
  • Modified certain title/intro sequences so that they can only be skipped by holding down B button or ENTER key
  • Fixed issues related to skipping cutscenes (game event flags weren’t changing after skipping)
  • Addressed bugs where skipping certain cutscenes would activate the “auto cross” glitch
  • Fixed bugs where loading a save would activate the “auto cross” glitch
  • Optimized texture pages for all 3 chapters
  • Turbo is deactivated in pause menus
  • Added Interndorfs to game credits
  • Changed “back” button on PS5 controller to Circle
  • Pressing down on the PS5 controller touch pad or PS button no longer acts like d-pad input
  • If no controller is connected, player will not be able to adjust controller rumble option
  • Added input cooldown when switching between fullscreen/windowed modes
  • Minor adjustments to text alignment and spacing when displayed in text boxes
  • Fixed Catechismus Mode demon’s sprite draw depth
  • Restored glitch effect for FAITH titles during intro if chromatic aberration effect is enabled

CHAPTER I

  • Fixed bug where “heartbeat” controller rumble effect made the controller rumble non-stop if player changed screens
  • Reduced the radius of Boss Amy’s satanic symbols attack during phase 3 of her boss fight
  • (Flashlight/Lantern Modes) Flashlight/lantern modes activate once John gets out of his car


CHAPTER II

  • Fixed code handling saving/loading that was preventing audiogroups from loading properly
  • Fixed draw depth issues with Thrall enemies
  • Audiogroup for Garcia’s apartment now loads in properly upon starting a new game
  • Fixed behavior where Spindly Lady was spawning right on top of John before rushing him
  • Fixed bugs related to the demon hand not being able to grab the child in front of the confession booth in the church
  • Fixed softlock in church basement where John would get stuck if going back into the clock symbols puzzle from the “Mother of Demons” room
  • Adjusted position of Blind One enemy to not be right on top of John when he re-enters Blind Ones room after getting the key in Sanctum
  • Fixed softlock in Sanctum where player could get stuck re-entering the Blind Ones room after getting the key
  • Fixed audio glitch during first Miriam cutscene in Sanctum
  • Fixed bug related to extra pause menu handler obj spawning at the start of Miriam boss fight
  • Torches in Miriam’s boss fight arena will properly turn off during phase 2 of the battle and turn back on in phase 3
  • Adjusted audio gain during Miriam boss “defeated” cutscene
  • Fixed bug where skipping ending cutscenes wouldn’t stop John’s monologuing
  • (Prologue) fixed rare null ref if John collides with the first cornfield thrall while engulfed in flames


CHAPTER III

  • John’s cross is now the proper color during certain flashback sequences
    DAY 1
  • Skipping the intro cutscene of John and Allred in the car now properly stops any voice line playback
  • Player can no longer get stuck inside John’s gurney when getting saved by rent-a-cop or returning to the Clinic basement
  • “Get back on?” trigger for John’s gurney now much easier to activate
  • Bug where players would get stuck between the two Clinic basement rooms and/or between the Mommy boss room and the hallway before it is, now and forever, assuredly, eternally, and irrevocably fixed (real) (not fake)
    DAY 2
  • Player can now press B button or Escape key to exit elevator “Which floor?” prompt
  • Elevator Friend’s breathing/aggro/fleeing cries will interrupt each other instead of overlapping
  • Controller rumble stops when screen goes black during the “Alu possession” cutscene
  • Pressing a floor button that you're already on does not reset the Elevator Game sequence, only new floors that are out-of-sequence
  • Elevator Woman spawning now resets if player resets the Elevator Game
  • Changed chance of Elevator Woman spawning to 50% (see her lore on the web)
  • Game no longer spams you with loud “carswerve” sfx when Elevator Woman attacks player
  • Fixed bug where Tiffany would fly far off-screen during her DVD logo bouncing attack and take forever to get back
  • Fixed bugs related to the background music tracks playing/not playing when they’re supposed to after loading saves and/or defeating Tiffany
    DAY 3
  • Removed stole from Father Allred’s sprite in Flashback 4
  • Daycare music will restart if player exits Garyland before getting locked in
  • Exiting Garyland before getting locked in will no longer reset the moon/chalice/bird/star puzzle
  • Big Demon Head can no longer warp John to the Asylum area if John collides with it while it’s in its “dying” state
  • Moloch chains sfx playback now stops properly when exiting Moloch room
  • Lantern no longer respawns if John collects it, leaves the room, and returns to the room it originally spawns in
  • Fixed softlock related to skipping the “seal breaking” cutscene while progressing through Nowhere Forest
  • Removed code resetting cross “active” state during Astaroth boss fight
  • Changed pathetic groveling simp Gary’s sprite draw depth during “Amy…Amy mea…” cutscene to look better
  • Ending 3 audiogroup now loads properly when starting that sequence
  • Opening the locked door in John’s house no longer takes the key out of the inventory
  • Fixed visual bug where “fade from black” effect wasn’t displaying properly in cutscene of John kneeling before Amy

SURVIVAL:

  • “Fight it, John” prompt now works as intended in Lisa/Alu room
  • Fixed stray black pixels that appear on top of John when he exits the second Peekaboo room
  • Fixed draw depth of chain link fence at top of the screen just before Tiffany’s room

NO DEMONS WORLD:

  • Fixed mis-matched audio and text for some of John’s dialogue lines

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • Possible compatibility issues with some directInput controllers
  • Possible control issues when Steam Input is enabled
  • Possible issue with bluetooth 8BitDo controllers while playing on Steam Deck (updating controller firmware appears to have fixed issue)
  • Background music track issues may persist when loading saves during the latter part of the Apartments area
  • Rare instances where game manually disables cross “active” state (mostly during certain boss fights) - if you’re a speedrunner you likely already know where these instances are
  • John is still able to collect the Chapter II cemetery key, summon and defeat Pentarox, re-enter the Save Family tomb, collect the key again, and re-summon Pentarox indefinitely (does not appear to cause game-breaking issues also it’s funny)


SUGOIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII

