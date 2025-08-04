 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19473296 Edited 4 August 2025 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update includes:

  • TimeControl and Termination tags have been added to PGN exports. These are generated according to the PGN standard, based on the selected time control. Since this is a relatively complex feature, some bugs may still appear — feel free to report anything odd you notice.

  • The graveyard animation for captured pieces has been tweaked for a more polished and visually pleasing look.

  • Minor bug fixes and small improvements.

  • If you try to drag a piece outside the board, it now smoothly snaps back to its original position after a small buffer zone.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2242089
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link