This update includes:
TimeControl and Termination tags have been added to PGN exports. These are generated according to the PGN standard, based on the selected time control. Since this is a relatively complex feature, some bugs may still appear — feel free to report anything odd you notice.
The graveyard animation for captured pieces has been tweaked for a more polished and visually pleasing look.
Minor bug fixes and small improvements.
If you try to drag a piece outside the board, it now smoothly snaps back to its original position after a small buffer zone.
