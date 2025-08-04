 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19473270 Edited 4 August 2025 – 21:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Good Afternoon,

Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates as issues are being logged or addressed. We are also maintaining visibility regarding bugs reported into the #「📩」support channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord.

In continued support of transparency, continued showcase of progress as well as Aquatica DLC specific content, Studio Sirens developer, Z_Swell will continue to stream live again this week!

  • The plan for these streams is to review the updates from the latest efforts, preview upcoming fixes, and answer player/community questions.

  • The current schedule will be: Tuesday (8/5) and Thursday (8/7)) at 2PM PST.

  • Stream link:

The next game engine update, planned to allow more mods to load, is currently delayed due to compilations. Rather than introduce new issues, we will delay the game engine update until a solution is found. We will continue testing to be able to release the next update in full soon.

Current top priority issues:

  • FPS and Level Optimization

  • Mods Compatibility / Updated Dev Kit

  • Server Issues

  • Core Functionality 

In the meantime, the ‘preaquatica’ branch will remain available.


Patch notes (v360.10)

  • Baby dinos will no longer be affected by water pressure

  • Fixed tamed adult dinos not being acclimated to the water pressure they start in

  • Fixed Cryopods not saving water pressure acclimation

  • Fixed Cryopods not saving equipped infection Augments

  • Fixed Vulcanithys boss sometimes not appearing

  • Fixed a crash related to Stinger ships

  • Fixed the saved character preset list appearing behind the main character creation UI

  • Fixed not being able to equip the Thalassian Rocket Launcher

  • Increased Alpha Dakosaurus attack range

  • Enabled the tail swipe attack for wild and riderless Dakosaurus

  • Fixed Tridacna providing Achatina Paste instead of Cementing Paste

  • Fixed Abyssal Reaper Offspring not attacking targets

  • Fixed baby Vulcanite rendering issues

  • Malleocephalus eyes are now visible

  • Added SFX to the Malleocephalus attack

  • Increased the hit radius and damage for the player when near the wall eel

  • Added more Bee spawns

  • Explorer Note Location update

  • Boss spawn issues have been addressed and give tek engram drops

This update will require a minor server downtime of 1 hour to official ARK: Aquatica servers. Servers with the highest population will be prioritized. This update will be pushed starting:

9:00 PM UTC
5:00 AM CST
2:00 PM PST
5:00 PM EST

Look forward to more updates soon as we are dedicated to making sure that fixes continue to come.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit ARK: Survival Evolved Content Depot 346111
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 3537070 Depot 3537070
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link