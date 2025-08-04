Good Afternoon,
Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates as issues are being logged or addressed. We are also maintaining visibility regarding bugs reported into the #「📩」support channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord.
In continued support of transparency, continued showcase of progress as well as Aquatica DLC specific content, Studio Sirens developer, Z_Swell will continue to stream live again this week!
The plan for these streams is to review the updates from the latest efforts, preview upcoming fixes, and answer player/community questions.
The current schedule will be: Tuesday (8/5) and Thursday (8/7)) at 2PM PST.
Stream link:
The next game engine update, planned to allow more mods to load, is currently delayed due to compilations. Rather than introduce new issues, we will delay the game engine update until a solution is found. We will continue testing to be able to release the next update in full soon.
Current top priority issues:
FPS and Level Optimization
Mods Compatibility / Updated Dev Kit
Server Issues
Core Functionality
In the meantime, the ‘preaquatica’ branch will remain available.
Patch notes (v360.10)
Baby dinos will no longer be affected by water pressure
Fixed tamed adult dinos not being acclimated to the water pressure they start in
Fixed Cryopods not saving water pressure acclimation
Fixed Cryopods not saving equipped infection Augments
Fixed Vulcanithys boss sometimes not appearing
Fixed a crash related to Stinger ships
Fixed the saved character preset list appearing behind the main character creation UI
Fixed not being able to equip the Thalassian Rocket Launcher
Increased Alpha Dakosaurus attack range
Enabled the tail swipe attack for wild and riderless Dakosaurus
Fixed Tridacna providing Achatina Paste instead of Cementing Paste
Fixed Abyssal Reaper Offspring not attacking targets
Fixed baby Vulcanite rendering issues
Malleocephalus eyes are now visible
Added SFX to the Malleocephalus attack
Increased the hit radius and damage for the player when near the wall eel
Added more Bee spawns
Explorer Note Location update
Boss spawn issues have been addressed and give tek engram drops
