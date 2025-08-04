Good Afternoon,

Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates as issues are being logged or addressed. We are also maintaining visibility regarding bugs reported into the #「📩」support channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord .

In continued support of transparency, continued showcase of progress as well as Aquatica DLC specific content, Studio Sirens developer, Z_Swell will continue to stream live again this week!

The plan for these streams is to review the updates from the latest efforts, preview upcoming fixes, and answer player/community questions.

The current schedule will be: Tuesday (8/5) and Thursday (8/7)) at 2PM PST.

Stream link: https://www.twitch.tv/Z_Swell

The next game engine update, planned to allow more mods to load, is currently delayed due to compilations. Rather than introduce new issues, we will delay the game engine update until a solution is found. We will continue testing to be able to release the next update in full soon.

Current top priority issues:

FPS and Level Optimization

Mods Compatibility / Updated Dev Kit

Server Issues

Core Functionality

In the meantime, the ‘preaquatica’ branch will remain available.





Patch notes (v360.10)

Baby dinos will no longer be affected by water pressure

Fixed tamed adult dinos not being acclimated to the water pressure they start in

Fixed Cryopods not saving water pressure acclimation

Fixed Cryopods not saving equipped infection Augments

Fixed Vulcanithys boss sometimes not appearing

Fixed a crash related to Stinger ships

Fixed the saved character preset list appearing behind the main character creation UI

Fixed not being able to equip the Thalassian Rocket Launcher

Increased Alpha Dakosaurus attack range

Enabled the tail swipe attack for wild and riderless Dakosaurus

Fixed Tridacna providing Achatina Paste instead of Cementing Paste

Fixed Abyssal Reaper Offspring not attacking targets

Fixed baby Vulcanite rendering issues

Malleocephalus eyes are now visible

Added SFX to the Malleocephalus attack

Increased the hit radius and damage for the player when near the wall eel

Added more Bee spawns

Explorer Note Location update

Boss spawn issues have been addressed and give tek engram drops

This update will require a minor server downtime of 1 hour to official ARK: Aquatica servers. Servers with the highest population will be prioritized. This update will be pushed starting:

9:00 PM UTC

5:00 AM CST

2:00 PM PST

5:00 PM EST

Look forward to more updates soon as we are dedicated to making sure that fixes continue to come.