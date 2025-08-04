Fixed numerous rendering bugs on AMD and possibly Intel GPUs (music not visualizing correctly, laser weapon showing huge red bloom, antialiased lines not rendering correctly).
UI bugfixes for large playlists.
Some fixes for enemies with more than 1 gun attached to them.
Better OpenGL error logging if running the game with --debug=1
Some newer unfinished content available with --debug=1
Update notes for version 240
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux Polynomial 2 Linux Depot 379421
- Loading history…
Windows Polynomial 2 Windows Depot 379422
- Loading history…
macOS Polynomial 2 OSX Depot 379423
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update