4 August 2025 Build 19473250 Edited 4 August 2025 – 18:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed numerous rendering bugs on AMD and possibly Intel GPUs (music not visualizing correctly, laser weapon showing huge red bloom, antialiased lines not rendering correctly).

UI bugfixes for large playlists.

Some fixes for enemies with more than 1 gun attached to them.

Better OpenGL error logging if running the game with --debug=1

Some newer unfinished content available with --debug=1

Changed files in this update

Linux Polynomial 2 Linux Depot 379421
Windows Polynomial 2 Windows Depot 379422
macOS Polynomial 2 OSX Depot 379423
