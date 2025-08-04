In this new build we:
- Added new supporters to the credits screen.
- Resolved naming issues with the protagonist.
💜Thank you all for the support! 💜
💫Don't forget to leave a review if you like the game, it helps a lot! 💫
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update