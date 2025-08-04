 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19473172 Edited 4 August 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone! Hope you're having a good day! 🏆

In this new build we:
  • Added new supporters to the credits screen.
  • Resolved naming issues with the protagonist.


💜Thank you all for the support! 💜
💫Don't forget to leave a review if you like the game, it helps a lot! 💫

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3302661
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3302662
  • Loading history…
Windows Linux DLC 3442670 Depot 3442670
  • Loading history…
macOS DLC 3442670 Depot 3442675
  • Loading history…
Windows Linux DLC 3881640 Depot 3881640
  • Loading history…
macOS DLC 3881640 Depot 3881641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link