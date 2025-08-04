 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19473001
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed the issue where the Cerulean Heavens Sword Art disappears after multiple casts.

  2. Reduced the number of upgrades for rebound skills.

  3. Reduced the number of upgrades for the Nanming Li Fire Pillar.

  4. Increased the weight of calamity monsters (affecting knockback).

  5. Increased the growth values of health and movement speed for calamity monsters.

Changed files in this update

