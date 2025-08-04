 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19472993 Edited 4 August 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone:

Thank you for all your feedback!

- Update -


Changes

  • Removed collisions with more rocks.
  • Added special effects to certain UI elements.
  • Adjusted the detection area for a large puzzle.
  • Added a reminder for full-screen mode; windowed mode is recommended.

Bugs

  • Fixed an issue that prevented the message in a bottle from being read.



(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)

Liujiajun
Aug 5, 2025


