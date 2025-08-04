- Update -

Changes

Removed collisions with more rocks.



Added special effects to certain UI elements.



Adjusted the detection area for a large puzzle.



Added a reminder for full-screen mode; windowed mode is recommended.



Bugs

Fixed an issue that prevented the message in a bottle from being read.



Hi everyone:Thank you for all your feedback!(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)LiujiajunAug 5, 2025[b] Welcome to follow my Steam developer homepage and social media: