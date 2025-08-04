Thank you for all your feedback!
- Update -
Changes
- Removed collisions with more rocks.
- Added special effects to certain UI elements.
- Adjusted the detection area for a large puzzle.
- Added a reminder for full-screen mode; windowed mode is recommended.
Bugs
- Fixed an issue that prevented the message in a bottle from being read.
(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)
Liujiajun
Aug 5, 2025
