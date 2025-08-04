Hello everyone!
We've just released a new patch with fixes and UI improvements in the Volkyrie Underground map. Here's what's new:
Fixes & Improvements;
User Interface Enhancements
Various UI elements have been polished and improved for a smoother overall experience.
Pill Package Limit Bug Fixed
You can now pack more than 3 pills in Volkyrie Underground without any issues.
Delivery Error Fixed
The issue where deliveries failed with the "Customer is busy" message has been resolved.
Energy Drink Delivery Issue Resolved
Orders that include energy drinks are now correctly recognized and processed.
Drinks Are Now Consumable
Players can now drink beverages within Volkyrie Underground.
Thanks for all your feedback — we’re working hard to keep improving the experience as we go!
— Clock Wizard Games
Hotfix Update Notes - v0.1.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update