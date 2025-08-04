Hello everyone!



We've just released a new patch with fixes and UI improvements in the Volkyrie Underground map. Here's what's new:



Fixes & Improvements;



User Interface Enhancements

Various UI elements have been polished and improved for a smoother overall experience.



Pill Package Limit Bug Fixed

You can now pack more than 3 pills in Volkyrie Underground without any issues.



Delivery Error Fixed

The issue where deliveries failed with the "Customer is busy" message has been resolved.



Energy Drink Delivery Issue Resolved

Orders that include energy drinks are now correctly recognized and processed.



Drinks Are Now Consumable

Players can now drink beverages within Volkyrie Underground.



Thanks for all your feedback — we’re working hard to keep improving the experience as we go!



— Clock Wizard Games