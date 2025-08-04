 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19472899 Edited 4 August 2025 – 17:39:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

We've just released a new patch with fixes and UI improvements in the Volkyrie Underground map. Here's what's new:

Fixes & Improvements;

User Interface Enhancements
Various UI elements have been polished and improved for a smoother overall experience.

Pill Package Limit Bug Fixed
You can now pack more than 3 pills in Volkyrie Underground without any issues.

Delivery Error Fixed
The issue where deliveries failed with the "Customer is busy" message has been resolved.

Energy Drink Delivery Issue Resolved
Orders that include energy drinks are now correctly recognized and processed.

Drinks Are Now Consumable
Players can now drink beverages within Volkyrie Underground.

Thanks for all your feedback — we’re working hard to keep improving the experience as we go!

— Clock Wizard Games

