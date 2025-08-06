 Skip to content
Major 6 August 2025 Build 19472856 Edited 6 August 2025 – 04:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Memori is Now Available in Early Access!

Hello Humans!

The moment we've all been waiting for is here - Memori is officially live on Steam Early Access! After months of development and your incredible support through wishlists and feedback, you can now experience the precision platformer we've been building together.

What You're Getting:

  • Early Access Experience: This isn't the final product yet - there's still plenty of work ahead with updates and feature requests to tackle. Think of this as joining the development journey rather than playing a finished game.

  • Test Branch Access: For those who want the latest updates, we have a test branch with more frequent updates. Higher crash risk, but your progress is always preserved. Access it through Properties > Betas tab > Select "test"

  • Regular Updates: Both the stable branch and test branch will receive ongoing improvements based on your feedback and testing.

How to Help:

  • Feedback Priority: Game crashes, save file issues, and general gameplay feel are most valuable right now.

  • Join the discord to talk with the developer

  • Log Files: If you encounter crashes, log files help immensely: AppData\\Roaming\\memori_game (Windows) or ~/.local/share/memori_game (Linux)

Thank you for your patience and support. Having you all part of this development journey means everything. Let's see where Memori goes together!

Discord

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 19472856
Windows English Depot 1712701
Linux English Depot 1712703
